Ladies and Gentlemen,

The first issue of our new International Virtual Magazine "News about work abroad" will be open for preview in Septembe ry, 2004. The magazine will be published both in English and Russian. In Russian it is directed on all citizens of the former USSR who want to be employed for work abroad. B egan to be published in 2003. ) In English it is aimed for all firms, companies, agencies and businessmen who want to promote products of their companies and to find and receive skillful, qualified and relatively cheaper personnel. It is oriented for direct or indirect contacts between potential employees and their future employers. Our scheme was introduced to facilitate recruitment from non-EEA countries for designated sectors of the employment market in different countries and to make companies' advertisings more effective.

The role of our magazine is to defend your interests and this covers variety of activities.

This is a possibility that can provide variety and challenge along with excellent prospects Therefore this is an excellent opportunity to place and distribute your advertising and promotion materials in our magazine.



The head office is based in Ukraine, with 10 staff and partners, and a similar number spread through regional offices.

The flagship company of our magazine provides solutions to customers' problems world wide.

We will update and maintain databases and your banners to an agreed set of standards and resolve any question appeared.



There are topics available you may be interested in to join our magazine.

Here is a list of topics available to choose from you may be interested in to join our magazine:

- to advertise your products and company's activity;

- to place your banners on a continuous basis;

- to glance through C.V. of potential workers and receive them;

- to place vacancies of your firm if they are available;

- to look through vacancies in other competitive companies;

- to obtain direct contacts with employers and employees and agencies;

- to find out regional representatives in case of necessity;

- to read fresh news in your field of activity, e.t.c.



We are able to offer attractive face of your company in internet and the opportunity to gain positive effect with advertising.

All materials submitted will be revised and corrected on a regular basis.

This approach, which facilitates continuous improvement, is based on the best practice and requirements of internet publicity, as well as on recognized international guidelines for products promotion.



In order to gain the clients trust, we provide placing of their banners and promotional materials in our magazine on the free of charge basis for one week (10 days).

It means that the firm itself can examine if the full potential has been reached.

At the end of an initial period of your materials being in the issue, they may

be renewed or prolonged after payment of a settled fee.

The fees are set on a sliding scale, based on the size of the material and desired duration.

Information on fees is available from the list given below.

The firms then take as much time as they need to access, develop and upgrade their existing banners and promotion materials.

New promotion materials valid for any period you have paid at a time, and may be granted provided the conditions of our agreement are fulfilled from both sides.

All companies will appear on a separate list, both on a web site and in future

in paper.

If are offer positive for you please contact us at phone number given.

The same with the questions you wish to inquire about

Contact Sergey at tel./fax + 380-44- 411-2966 or E-mail s_sergeych@hotmail.com

Our web site: http://koe-4to.narod.ru/

Tell your business partners.



Catering-Chefs-Staff

KCR Recruitment Ltd

5 Hollow Way Oxford

tel +44 1865 715080

fax +44 1865 714770

www.kcroxford.biz/



Manufacturing & Food

Technical Services Ltd

Jarodale House

7 Gregory Boulevard

Nottingham NG7 6LB

Tel : 0115 9119230

Fax : 0115 9119231

www.makecontact.co.uk/





Construction

5 The Square

Broad Street

Birmingham B15 1AS

0121 693 9403

0121 693 9402

www.nowrecruitment.com